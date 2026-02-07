<p>Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar said that he will speak next week on various issues involving late NCP president and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar including the air crash that led to his death, the plans of merger of the two parties and his uncle’s last wish. </p><p>Ajit Pawar, popularly known as Dada, died in a plane crash on 28 January when the Learjet business jet in which he was flying was landing at the Baramati Airport in Pune district. </p><p>Three days later, on 31 January, his wife Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the NCP legislature party’s leader and sworn in as the deputy chief minister. </p><p>The NCP is also all set to anoint Sunetra Pawar as the NCP national president in place of her late husband. </p><p>Rohit Pawar, who is an MLA from Karjat Jamkhed is the grand-nephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar.</p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash: NCP(SP) leader demands high-level probe into mishap.<p>Amid comments from NCP working president Praful Patel and state unit president Sunil Tatkare that he has no right to speak, Rohit Pawar said: “I might not have a moral right to speak about NCP, but I have an emotional right to speak about what Ajit Pawar and some people close to him had told me. Not all political people are close ones (personally). I am an emotional person and will express my emotions.”</p><p>Rohit Pawar said that on 10 February, he will speak and make a presentation on vis-a-vis the unfortunate plane crash while on 12 February, he will speak in Mumbai about his uncle’s wish. </p><p>“On 10th…I will speak about the crash…will make a presentation about the crash,” he said.</p><p>“Why 12th…because Dada had a wish…will take a press conference and speak on it,” he added. </p>