Ropeways will play a vital role in reducing traffic: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Assessing that ropeways will play a vital role in reducing traffic, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has received 40 such proposals.

“While constructing the ropeways, parking facilities, accommodation and food arrangements should be developed for the tourists in that area. This will increase the number of tourists. As the ropeways system is affordable, it will play a vital role in reducing traffic problems,” Gadkari said.

The concerned departments should submit DPR to proceed with the work faster, he said.

Gadkari further added that a market should be developed for the sale of products in that area while constructing the ropeway.