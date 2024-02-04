Ropeways will play a vital role in reducing traffic: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Assessing that ropeways will play a vital role in reducing traffic, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has received 40 such proposals.
“While constructing the ropeways, parking facilities, accommodation and food arrangements should be developed for the tourists in that area. This will increase the number of tourists. As the ropeways system is affordable, it will play a vital role in reducing traffic problems,” Gadkari said.
The concerned departments should submit DPR to proceed with the work faster, he said.
Gadkari further added that a market should be developed for the sale of products in that area while constructing the ropeway.
“Also, priority should be given to the use of solar energy while providing facilities for vehicle charging. Urbanisation is increasing everywhere in the country. In such a situation, it is necessary to scientifically study transportation planning,” he said.
He was speaking on the occasion of the MoU between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Government of Maharashtra at Mumbai today. Maharashtra’s Minister for Public Work Department Ravindra Chavan and officials from the above department were present for the ceremony.
During the programme, Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) and Maharashtra Urban Development Department (Government of Maharashtra) signed an MoU for Development of Traffic Simulation Model in six cities in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik).
Apart from this National Highway Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) and Maharashtra Public Work Department signed an MoU for Ropeways development in the State.