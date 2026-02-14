<p>Mumbai: A major controversy erupted in the Muslim-majority city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malegaon">Malegaon </a>in Nashik district when the newly-elected Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed put up a statue of Tipu Sultan in her office. </p><p>However, fearing a major backlash, she removed the statue. </p><p>Tipu Sultan (December 1, 1751 – May 4, 1799), the ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, popularly known as Sher-e-Mysore, was a general and administrator and fought four Anglo-Mysore Wars against the Britishers.</p><p>While on one hand, he is known for his bravery, he is also accused of bigotry and ill-treatment of Hindus in several parts of south India - making him one of the controversial historical personalities. </p><p>In the elections to the Malegaon Municipal Corporation recently, Sheikh Nasreen Khalid of the Islam Party was elected Mayor while Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed emerged as the Deputy Mayor. </p>.Maharashtra: Elphinstone Double-Decker Road Over Bridge (ROB) project to be completed by September.<p>The BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena slammed the Deputy Mayor for the act. Shiv Sena group leader Nilesh Aher flagged the issue to the Malegaon civic administration.</p><p>"The portrait was gifted to me by my corporators. I don’t have any objection to it. Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter who battled the British. Even the government has mentioned this in an affidavit after some people approached the courts seeking a ban on celebrating Tipu Sultan’s birthday,” Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed said. </p><p>Reacting to it, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said identities of some cities have already been altered in Western countries. “Now there are attempts to change the identity of Mumbai and Maharashtra in a similar way... Someone says we will turn the entire city green or some keeps a photo of Tipu Sultan,” he said, adding, “Recently, in the BMC, AIMIM workers entered the house wearing green attire, which clearly indicates that some local politicians and parties have become handlers of an international conspiracy and are attempting to influence politics here. </p><p>Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said, “The Deputy Mayor of Malegaon has put up a photograph of a Hindu hater and someone who was a part of atrocities against Hindus, called Tipu Sultan. She has chosen to dismiss the constitutional posts of the Prime Minister, the President, and the Governor. Leave that aside, she has not even put up images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is a huge insult to all our real heroes.”</p>