RPF constable saves senior citizen from slipping under railway track in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Displaying exemplary courage, a constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) attached to the Central Railway (CR) saved a senior citizen passenger who had slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.
On 12 August, when Train No 12135 Pune-Nagpur Express just departed from Akola station, a senior citizen tried to deboard the moving train. But in the process, he fell and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.
Vinod Jatale, the RPF constable from CR’s Bhusaval, who was on duty at Akola station, saw the passenger fall from the train. Jatale immediately rushed, grabbed the passenger and pulled him to safety, thus saving him from injury or death.
The passenger, a resident of Akola, aged 60 years, identified as Balkrishna Ingle miraculously escaped without any injuries and thanked Jatale profusely for saving his life.
Describing Jatale as ‘Jeevan Rakshak’, the CR said: “By this act of bravery, Jatale has set an example for others to follow and fulfil their duty of being a dedicated Railway employee and a kind human being. Central Railway acknowledges the exemplary act of bravery of Jatale in saving the life of the passenger. Various alert and brave railway men and women are working 24x7 to ensure smooth and safe travel for millions of passengers.”
Published 14 August 2024, 03:18 IST