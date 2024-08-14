RPF constable saves senior citizen from slipping under railway track in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Displaying exemplary courage, a constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) attached to the Central Railway (CR) saved a senior citizen passenger who had slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

On 12 August, when Train No 12135 Pune-Nagpur Express just departed from Akola station, a senior citizen tried to deboard the moving train. But in the process, he fell and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

Vinod Jatale, the RPF constable from CR’s Bhusaval, who was on duty at Akola station, saw the passenger fall from the train. Jatale immediately rushed, grabbed the passenger and pulled him to safety, thus saving him from injury or death.