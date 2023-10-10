Rs 16K cr fraud: Accused opened bogus firms, transferred some amount abroad, says Thane police

"When the police conducted a probe into it, a mega fraud worth over Rs 16,180 crore came to light. Following a complaint by a Thane crime branch official, the Naupada police here on Friday registered a FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences," he said.