Rs 2,206-crore plan to improve passenger amenities in WR’s Mumbai division

Provision of Coach Guidance System and Train Indicator Boards at Borivali, Virar, Saphale, Palghar, Boisar, Dahanu Road and Vapi stations is in progress. Counter Communication System has been installed at 345 UTS booking counters and 91 PRS counters for better two way communication.

Similarly, Talk Back System have been installed at 36 suburban stations between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, 18 Main Line stations, and 10 stations in Udhna – Jalgaon section. With a view to enhance security measures, more CCTV cameras are being installed across stations.

It has also started the work of improvement and facelift of several stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

56 works are being executed at a cost of around Rs. 513 crores. Under this scheme there are 8 suburban stations—Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Malad, Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal, Palghar and 11 non-suburban stations Umbergaon Road, Sanjan, Vapi, Bilimora, Bilimora (NG ), Sachin, Bhestan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharangaon etc.

Twelve-metres wide FOB in the form of roof plazas with retail kiosks, lifts and escalators are being planned at 17 stations.

“As many as 121 escalators are already available at 33 stations. One more escalator will soon be commissioned at Ram Mandir station. Moreover, provision for additional 12 escalators has also been sanctioned. Platform extension works, improvement and upgradation of platform surfaces, platform cover shed provision/replacement/extension etc. are also being executed. Modernization of Waiting Rooms with enhanced seating arrangements and Air Conditioning is in progress at the non-suburban station under Amrit Bharat stations. To ensure availability of clean drinking water, almost 100 Water Vending Machines are in the process of installation, out of which 34 have already been installed,” Abhishek said.