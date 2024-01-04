Rs 250 for toll on India’s longest sea bridge

Two other similar bridges in the world are Hangzhou Bay Bridge in China (36 kms) and King Fahd Causeway, Saudi Arabia (26 kms).

The decision on the toll charges was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Modi is expected to inaugurate the Atal Setu on 12 January.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has executed the project.

Meanwhile, social worker and RTI activist Anil Galgali said: “The toll of MTH: has been fixed at Rs 250. On one hand Rs 2,200 crore more is being given to the contractors and on the other hand the citizens have to bear the brunt of the toll. Due to the election, the toll fee is low which cannot be ruled out to increase after the election.”

The MTHL would boost development on the mainland Mumbai, satellite township of Navi Mumbai and Raigad. It would ensure speedy connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. Savings in fuel and vehicle operating costs to reach Navi Mumbai, Uran, Panvel, Alibaug, Pune, Konkan and Goa is another major benefit of the project. It would also decongest vehicular traffic in the island city.