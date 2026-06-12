Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rs 370 biryani remark: Maharashtra police register case against comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and others

More and Jangra are at the centre of the controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimebiryani

Follow us on :

Follow Us