RSS' publicity head makes statement 'for' caste census days after one of its functionary speaks 'against'

Nagpur: Days after one of its functionaries opposed caste census, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said such an exercise should be used to achieve 'overall development of society' while ensuring that no harm is caused to social harmony and unity.

The organisation is continuously striving for the creation of a Hindu society based on harmony and social justice without any discrimination and disparity, publicity head of the RSS Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on X.

A discussion on caste-based census has started again, the statement said, adding, "We are of the opinion that it should be used for the overall development of society and while doing it, all the parties should ensure that social harmony and unity are not broken for any reason. It was true that because of various historical reasons many sections of society remained economically, socially and educationally backward," Ambekar's post read.