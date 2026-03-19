<p>Mumbai: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) celebrates its centenary, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh Parivar’s work is expanding and requires decentralisation even as he stressed the need to increase its presence on digital platforms and social media. </p><p>However, the RSS chief made it clear that digital platforms should be used for good. </p> .'India deserves a better LoP': BJP slams Rahul for 'endorsing' USCIRF report seeking to ban RAW, RSS.<p>“Memes and reels are already in circulation. Some content is being disseminated through the RSS communication department, and our volunteers are also using social media,” Dr Bhagwat said in Nagpur while addressing the centenary celebrations of a media group. </p><p>Emphasising the growing influence of digital media, he said: “This engagement will gradually gain wider acceptance. It may not be an immediate expectation, but increasing our activity on these platforms is necessary,” he said. </p> .<p><strong>Decentralisation being done</strong> </p><p>Bhagwat said the RSS's work was expanding and required decentralisation.</p><p>As public expectations grew, the demand for volunteers across sectors increased, making smaller units necessary for better efficiency, according to the RSS chief. “The organisation's expanding work also required periodic interaction with the government and administration, for which a separate coordination mechanism was being created,” he said, adding "pradesh-level" unit was being set up to handle such coordination and address hurdles.</p>