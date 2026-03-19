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RSS to increase presence in digital platforms: Mohan Bhagwat

However, the RSS chief made it clear that digital platforms should be used for good.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSMohan Bhagwat

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