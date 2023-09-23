RSS welcomes passing of Women Reservation Bill

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has welcomed the passing of the Women Reservation Bill saying that it would make India’s democratic system stronger and inclusive.

In a statement on platform X( formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday morning, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale welcomed the passing of the bill during the special session of the Parliament coinciding with Amrit Kaal.

"Bharat’s Parliament has created a new history by passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023', which ensures women's empowerment and equal participation. This is an important decision, and will make the country's democratic system stronger and more inclusive,” they said in the joint statement.