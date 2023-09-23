RSS welcomes passing of Women Reservation Bill

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has welcomed the passing of the Women Reservation Bill saying that it would make India’s democratic system stronger and inclusive.
In a statement on platform X( formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday morning, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale welcomed the passing of the bill during the special session of the Parliament coinciding with Amrit Kaal.
"Bharat’s Parliament has created a new history by passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023', which ensures women's empowerment and equal participation. This is an important decision, and will make the country's democratic system stronger and more inclusive,” they said in the joint statement.
“The RSS considers this as a welcome and commendable step. We are confident that women's participation will add new dimensions to the country's development,” the RSS top brass added.
The 128th Constitution (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in favour and two against it while in the Rajya Sabha all the 214 members present voting in favour of it.
The meeting of the RSS and its 36 inspired organisations in Pune that was held from September 14-16 dwelled extensively on women’s participation.
“Family is the smallest unit by Indian philosophy. The role of women in the family is the most prominent. Therefore, women should play a leading role in every field of society. The increasing activism of women in the society is commendable. the meeting elaborately discussed the topic to ensure women participation in the centenary year of RSS,” RSS joint general secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya said after the meeting.