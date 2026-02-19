Menu
Sachin Tendulkar meets Devendra Fadnavis; extends invite for son Arjun’s wedding

In a post on social media, Fadnavis said he was delighted to meet the sports icon and his family and conveyed his best wishes to them.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 14:16 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 14:16 IST
