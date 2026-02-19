<p>Mumbai: Cricket legend<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sachin-tendulkar"> Sachin Tendulkar</a> met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday and invited him to his son Arjun’s wedding.</p>.<p>In a post on social media, Fadnavis said he was delighted to meet the sports icon and his family and conveyed his best wishes to them.</p>.Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok.<p>Fadnavis said he wished Tendulkar's family a joyous and memorable wedding celebration and a lifetime of happiness.</p>.<p>Earlier, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali met Fadnavis at the CM's official residence in south Mumbai and invited him to the wedding.</p>.<p>Arjun Tendulkar, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, is set to marry Saaniya Chandok early next month. </p>