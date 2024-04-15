Salman Khan firing case: IP address of FB post claiming responsibility traced to Portugal: Mumbai police

Mumbai: The IP (Internet Protocol) address of the Facebook post claiming responsibility for firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence has been traced to Portugal, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Prima facie, the shooters had conducted recce around Galaxy Apartment in Banda, where Khan lives, a few days ago, he said.

Police suspect a VPN (virtual private network) was used for uploading the Facebook post, allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Sunday, he said.