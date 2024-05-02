Salman Khan’s house firing: Post-mortem on accused Anuj Thapan’s body done at Mumbai's JJ hospital

Mumbai: The state-run JJ hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday conducted a post-mortem on the body of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence who allegedly hanged himself in police lock-up, an official said.

The post-mortem, which was videographed, was done in the presence of forensic doctors, he said.

It started at 4.15 pm and was completed around 5.15 pm. The body has been kept in the morgue, the official said.

The findings of the autopsy are yet to be disclosed.

Earlier in the day, the post-mortem got delayed by several hours due to police and legal formalities, another official said.