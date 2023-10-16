Samruddhi Expressway mishap: Case registered against truck driver, two RTO officials

According to the SP, the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (part 2), which is related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 427 (causing damage) and 34 (common intention). he said.