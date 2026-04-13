Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Samudra Sahas Expedition flagged off in Mumbai

The expedition also pays tribute to the enduring maritime legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reflecting India’s rich seafaring heritage and strategic foresight.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraDefence

Follow us on :

Follow Us