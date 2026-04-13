<p>Mumbai: The Samudra Sahas Sailing Expedition, undertaken by the Regiment of Artillery as part of its bicentenary celebrations, was ceremonially flagged off by Lieutenant General N S Sarna, Commandant, School of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery, from Marve in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>The expedition also pays tribute to the enduring maritime legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reflecting India’s rich seafaring heritage and strategic foresight.</p><p>Marking the first blue water sailing venture by an Artillery Regiment, the expedition entails a 520 nautical mile voyage along the Konkan Coast using 21-foot Seabird class sailing boats. </p>.IOS Sagar to be flagged off in Mumbai.<p>The mission is being executed in four legs: Mumbai to Vijaydurg, Vijaydurg to Goa, Goa to Vijaydurg and Vijaydurg to Mumbai. </p><p>Sailing at an average distance of approximately 7 nautical miles from the coastline, the team is navigating dynamic maritime conditions, including variable wind patterns ranging from 2–4 knots to 10–15 knots, thereby demanding exceptional standards of seamanship, endurance and coordination.</p><p>The expedition team is led by Captain Kshitij Nair and Subedar Prakash Funde, with a dedicated ground support element under Major Vardhan Shidhye. </p><p>The crew underwent structured pre-expedition training at the Heavy Bridge Training Centre, Marve. </p><p>The expedition is being conducted with administrative and operational support from the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.</p><p>The Samudra Sahas Sailing Expedition exemplifies the core attributes of the Indian Army — precision, teamwork, adaptability and endurance, while reinforcing the Indian Army’s commitment to promoting adventure, leadership and resilience.</p>