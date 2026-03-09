Sanjay Raut backs Uddhav Thackeray for another MLC term as MVA weighs lone seat

<p>Mumbai: With the Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA opposition bloc having managed to settle the complex issue of Rajya Sabha nomination, the focus has now turned towards the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. The MVA comprising Congress,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/shiv-sena-ubt-has-first-right-to-winnable-rs-seat-says-sanjay-raut-backs-aaditya-3907578"> Shiv Sena </a>(UBT) and NCP (SP) will commence negotiations shortly for the lone MLC seat that the opposition alliance can win. </p><p>The back-to-back biennial elections to the upper house came at a juncture when the tenures of Sharad Pawar (3 April 2020 - 2 April 2026) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maha-vikas-aghadi-faces-challenge-as-terms-of-sharad-pawar-as-rajya-sabha-member-uddhav-thackeray-as-mlc-ends-soon-3891752">Uddhav Thackeray</a> (14 May 2020-13 May 2026) are ending. </p><p>While the MVA renominated Pawar (85), the chief architect of the marquee opposition alliance and the NCP (SP) supremo, for another term, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen to nominate Thackeray (65), a former Chief Minister, for another term. </p><p>For the coming elections, the electoral college comprises the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which currently has a strength of 286 due to the deaths of Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Shivajirao Kardile (BJP). In the House, the Maha Yuti’s strength is BJP (131 MLAs), Shiv Sena (57) and the NCP 40 (after Ajit Pawar’s death) plus support of JSS (2), RSPS (1), RSPA (1), RSYP (1) and Independent (1).</p><p>On the other hand, the MVA and the full opposition strength include Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, Congress 16, NCP (SP) 10, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, SP 2 and AIMIM 1. </p><p>Given the numbers game, the MVA can win only one seat if they stay united. </p><p>“If you look at the numbers, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20, however, we have its to the NCP (SP)... the (MVA) allies will sit together and decide,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member and a close aide of the Thackeray family. </p>.'Lacked required numbers': Sanjay Raut explains why Priyanka Chaturvedi was benched for Rajya Sabha seat.<p>Asked whether Thackeray will contest, Raut said: “It is not proper for me to speak on his behalf…he will himself speak on this issue…we must note that he led the state during difficult (Covid-19 pandemic) times…(if he is renominated) it is a good sign for MVA and gives strength to the opposition (benches).” </p><p>“The opposition MVA parties will sit together and decide,” said Satej Patil, Congress group leader in Legislative Council.</p><p>“For Rajya Sabha polls our numbers were less, but we were given a chance…the MVA allies will take a decision together,” said Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) state unit president. </p><p>While the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) can reciprocate, the issue is going to be difficult for the Congress as it has more seats than NCP (SP) but fewer than Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>In fact, both Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had staked a claim for the Rajya Sabha seat, however, NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule and senior leader Jayant Patil called on Thackeray to seek support for Pawar and also reached out to Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Rahul Gandhi. </p>