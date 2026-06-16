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Homeindiamaharashtra

Sanjay Raut dismisses buzz of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP switching sides, says 'wrong picture being painted'

'All Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are together and will remain together,' the Rajya Sabha member said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSanjay RautShiv Sena (UBT)

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