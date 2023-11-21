Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Maharashtra BJP chief

After Monday’s post by Raut on X, Bawankule has said that it was his photo and he was on a family vacation.

“Maharashtra is on fire…And this gentleman is gambling in a casino in Macau. Try zooming the photo…are they the same? Picture is still pending….the person lost Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino in a single night,” Raut has said.

However, Bawankule said: “This is the area of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau….The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. This is a photo someone took while I was sitting in a restaurant with my family after dinner”.