Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: A day after he put a photo of Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule inside a casino in Macau, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a dig at him saying that he had not named anyone.
Raut, a close aide of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, once again posted the photo on X and pointed out that it was like - “aa bail, mujhe maar”.
“Did I name or make allegations against anyone in my tweet ? No. All I said in my simple Tweet was that 'some Nero is busy gambling in Macau (China) as Maharashtra burns...' But the BJP threw a hit wicket and went on to announce that the person in picture is 'their' State President (!)….Well, well, well... this is what they call in Hindi - 'aa bail, mujhe maar" !!,” he wrote.
After Monday’s post by Raut on X, Bawankule has said that it was his photo and he was on a family vacation.
“Maharashtra is on fire…And this gentleman is gambling in a casino in Macau. Try zooming the photo…are they the same? Picture is still pending….the person lost Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino in a single night,” Raut has said.
However, Bawankule said: “This is the area of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau….The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. This is a photo someone took while I was sitting in a restaurant with my family after dinner”.