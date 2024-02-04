Santoshee Mishra’s documentary 'Laal Pari' reaches film festival in Russia

Mumbai: Laal Pari: A Road Fairy, a documentary which covers the pan-Maharashtra footprint of “ST Bus” has been selected for inclusion in the official lineup of the Travel Film International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

The ST Bus, as it is commonly known, is run by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The documentary film has been made by Santoshee Gulabkali Mishra, a Mumbai-based journalist, writer and filmmaker.

Laal Pari (Red Fairy) - which draws the name from the red colour of the bus - celebrates its journey of 75-years with people.

“This film depicts how Laal Pari runs the rural economy of the state. The ST bus isn’t just a transport for rural Maharashtra it is their lifeline. The film covers critical districts - Nandurbar and Dhule where driving the heavy vehicle is tough. The documentary shows dependency of women cultivators, farmers, traders, small businesses, government servants, school children especially girls, front line workers, teachers, and even senior citizens on the state bus serive,” said Santoshee.

Female dairy farmers, cultivators, labourers solely relying on “Laal Pari” (Red Fairy) now.

On selection in the Travel Film International Film Festival the director Santoshee said, “It is indeed an honour for me and the team that our hard efforts are recognized internationally. For the Independent documentary filmmaker, the selection and its screening in theatres is like receiving an award. I am elated to share that our film has won the Best Film title in the Culture Cinema and was also selected by the Travel Film International Festival in Cyprus. These international recognitions indicate that there is a value of quality film and subject.”

The film, Laal Pari – A Road Fairy painstakingly shows companionship of the bus with these women.