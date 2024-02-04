Santoshee Mishra’s documentary 'Laal Pari' reaches film festival in Russia

Mumbai: Laal Pari: A Road Fairy, a documentary which covers the pan-Maharashtra footprint of “ST Bus” has been selected for inclusion in the official lineup of the Travel Film International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
The ST Bus, as it is commonly known, is run by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
The documentary film has been made by Santoshee Gulabkali Mishra, a Mumbai-based journalist, writer and filmmaker.
Laal Pari (Red Fairy) - which draws the name from the red colour of the bus - celebrates its journey of 75-years with people.
“This film depicts how Laal Pari runs the rural economy of the state. The ST bus isn’t just a transport for rural Maharashtra it is their lifeline. The film covers critical districts - Nandurbar and Dhule where driving the heavy vehicle is tough. The documentary shows dependency of women cultivators, farmers, traders, small businesses, government servants, school children especially girls, front line workers, teachers, and even senior citizens on the state bus serive,” said Santoshee.
Female dairy farmers, cultivators, labourers solely relying on “Laal Pari” (Red Fairy) now.
On selection in the Travel Film International Film Festival the director Santoshee said, “It is indeed an honour for me and the team that our hard efforts are recognized internationally. For the Independent documentary filmmaker, the selection and its screening in theatres is like receiving an award. I am elated to share that our film has won the Best Film title in the Culture Cinema and was also selected by the Travel Film International Festival in Cyprus. These international recognitions indicate that there is a value of quality film and subject.”
The film, Laal Pari – A Road Fairy painstakingly shows companionship of the bus with these women.
The documentary depicts how bus service has successfully connected the distant people of the state, enabling mobility for many. It shows the change ushered in the lives of the downtrodden and under-privileged by virtue of this service.
The tribal community depending on forest cultivation from Melghat, Nandurbar, Dhule (the critical districts of tribes) can now connect with the market because of bus availability.
The forest produces from tehsil markets are subsequently reaching pan India and abroad.
“The film shows empowered women in different genres of work. The key factors for this popularity are safety, security and insurance to the travellers. The film also talks about the bus service and its travel in critical topography with the motto of safety and security of passengers. How drivers with the assistance of conductors scan the critical ghats of the state. Since the ST has multi-layer passengers, therefore the documentary depicts each of them. It shows how the ST service has impacted the education of girls. The state has succeeded in zero school dropouts,” he said.
The documentary highlights how 28 million girls in the state are direct beneficiaries of the free season ticket scheme.
This is the second documentary film by Santoshee , her first documentary film -Mumbai 400008 a story of Pain , Betrayal and Desperation was premiered in several countries.