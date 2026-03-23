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Satara Zilla Parishad poll: Political row emerges between BJP & Maha Yuti allies Shiv Sena, NCP

Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader, also spoke to his ministers and legislators about the emerging situation.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPShiv Sena

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