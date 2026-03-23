<p>Mumbai: A major political row has emerged in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and its Maha Yuti allies Shiv Sena and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> over the elections to the post of President of Satara Zilla Parishad which was won by the saffron party despite the fact that their numbers was less than that of the two partners who were contesting together.</p><p>The ZP presidential elections were held last Friday. However, over the weekend, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena was upset about how things unfolded.</p><p>Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader, also spoke to his ministers and legislators about the emerging situation. </p><p>Cases were filed against two Zilla Parishad members of Shiv Sena and NCP, preventing them from voting, and they were later arrested. The BJP managed to win the elections by two votes with Priya Shinde emerging as the winner. </p><p>In fact, on the day of the polls, Shinde also spoke to Maharashtra’s Director General of Police Sadanand Date. </p><p>The outcome of the polls led state’s Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who is the guardian minister of Satara, rattled and he even threatened to resign from the Cabinet. He was allegedly manhandled during the polls. </p><p>“The BJP may be happy about this victory for the moment, but there will be bigger polls in the future. At that time Shiv Sena and NCP will take their respective stands," said Desai. </p><p>"I have been in politics for the last 40 years but have never seen such misuse of power by any establishment. I was surprised and shocked. My grandfather was the Home Minister of Maharashtra, but he never misused power to trample the opposition and dissenting voices. What we are witnessing today is quite unprecedented,” he added. </p><p>The legislators of NCP headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, are also upset about the developments. </p><p>On Monday, the Shiv Sena ministers and legislators protested on the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan complex. </p><p>The issue also echoed in Maharashtra’s Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. </p><p>In the Legislative Council, Desai and NCP’s Makarand Patil and other members of the two parties demanded the suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi.</p>.Maharashtra: ‘Wetland emergency’ alarm as flamingo lakes turn toxic.<p>“I am a minister, yet I was literally dragged by the police and sustained serious injuries to my hand. If a minister is not safe, what is the state of law and order in this province?” he said.</p><p>Legislative Council’s Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the state government to suspend Doshi over the ruckus and manhandling during the elections. </p><p>“It is a long-standing tradition of this House that the word of a member, and especially a Minister, is accepted as the truth. I am directing the government to suspend the Satara SP and others who manhandled (voters and ministers),” she said, adding that the government should have initiated a probe into the matter.</p><p>BJP leader and minister Jaykumar Gore, however, pointed out that during an election, entry is restricted solely to authorised members. “But certain individuals attempted to force their way through the gate in violation of rules,” he said defending the police intervention. </p><p>In the Legislative Assembly, Shinde raised the issue and expressed concern over the developments. </p><p>“What has happened is murder of democracy,” said Shinde, adding that the issue is serious because members were prevented from casting their votes despite instructions that they should be allowed to vote. </p><p>Fadnavis assured that a thorough inquiry would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken.</p><p>In the Legislative Council, Chairperson Prof Ram Shinde said that the Chief Minister has made a statement in the Assembly and the earlier decision will be kept reserved. </p><p>The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi also slammed the BJP. </p><p>"What happened in Satara during the Zilla Parishad elections shows the BJP’s lust for power,” Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said. </p>