SC allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use 'man blowing turha' symbol for LS and Assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) to use its 'man blowing turha' symbol for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls.

The SC also asked the Election Commission of India to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction and said it should not allot the symbol to any other party or candidate, according to ANI.

The apex court further directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP to issue a public notice in English, Hindi, and Marathi media, and mention in all of its campaign ads that the ‘clock’ symbol allotted to it is subject to the outcome of the case pending before the SC on a challenge to the ECI order of recognising Ajit Pawar’s group as ‘real NCP’.

In mid 2023, the NCP split into two factions after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit, along with a number of MLAs, switched sides and joined the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP.

Ajit Pawar was then made a Deputy Chief Minister of the state alongside Devendra Fadnavis.

