SC notice to Maharashtra CM, other MLA on plea against Speaker’s orders rejecting their disqualification plea

The Speaker on January 10 dismissed all disqualification petitions and declared Shinde's group as real Shiv Sena.

It claimed the "complete perversity" of the Speaker's judgments is evident from the fact that while deciding disqualification petitions, the Speaker has not even considered the main undisputed event, i.e., the oath taking on June 30, 2022, which conclusively established that all their acts from June 21, 2022 were for the purpose of toppling the elected government in Maharashtra led by their own political party.

"There could not have been a clearer case of disqualification. Shinde met the Governor, and took oath as Chief Minister with support of the BJP on June 30, 2022, and all the respondent MLAs supported this decision, which itself amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of the political party," it said.

It said the Tenth Schedule is intended to disqualify legislators who act against their political party.

“However, if majority of legislators are treated to be the political party, then the members of the actual political party become subject to the will of the majority of legislators. This is totally against the constitutional scheme, and is consequently liable to be set aside,” the plea said.

By treating the majority of legislators as representing the will of the political party, the speaker has in effect equated the legislature party with the political party, which is in the teeth of the law laid down by the apex court in Subhash Desai’s case, it said.

"The legislature party is not a legal entity. It is merely a nomenclature given to the group of legislators, elected on the ticket of a political party, who are members of a House for a temporary period,” the plea filed through senior advocate Devadatt Kamat and advocates Nishanth Patil and Rohit Sharma stated.

The plea said the Speaker's judgments, in holding that majority of legislators represent the will of the political party, have in effect revived the defence of split, which had been consciously omitted from the statute.

The Speaker's judgments are contrary to the salutary principle of constitutional law, as they allow the evil of defection to be committed unabated, merely by winning over a majority of legislators belonging to the political party, it said.

“In fact, rather than punishing the act of defection, the impugned judgments reward the defectors by holding that they comprise the political party," the plea said.

The petition said the Speaker’s finding that the 2018 leadership structure cannot be taken as the yardstick to determine which faction represented the political party is absolutely perverse and in the teeth of law laid down in Subhash Desai.

"There is no appreciation of the undisputed fact that Shinde became Chief Minister with support of the BJP and of their admissions made in their pleadings and their cross-examination that they were in BJP ruled states of Gujarat and Assam from 21st June, 2022 onwards," it said.