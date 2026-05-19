<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre to take a time-bound decision on the Maharashtra government's proposal regarding the renaming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government had proposed to rename the Navi Mumbai International Airport as 'Lokneta D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'.</p>.<p>"This will amount to indulging in policy making," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi told the counsel appearing for the petitioner organization 'Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha'.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain naming of religious structures in Babur's name.<p>The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea challenging a November 2025 order of the Bombay High Court, which had dismissed the petition.</p>.<p>The bench granted liberty to the petitioner to pursue the case before the competent authority.</p>.<p>"Is it the function of the court that what should be the name of an airport?" the bench observed.</p>.Why 'Supreme Court' metro station can't be 'Sarvoch Nyayalaya' in Hindi: Delhi High Court asks DMRC