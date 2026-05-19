Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

SC refuses to entertain plea over renaming Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Maharashtra government had proposed to rename the Navi Mumbai International Airport as 'Lokneta D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 07:14 IST
MumbaiNavi MumbaiChief JusticeMahaarshtradismisses pleaSupreme Corutjustice surya kant

Follow us on :

Follow Us