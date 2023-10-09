SC would intervene only if unconstitutional decision is taken: Maharashtra speaker Narwekar

Asked about claims made against his office over the alleged delay in hearing of petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) Narwekar said, “I have told many times that no allegations made outside the legislative House will be taken seriously. I do not give any importance to it.”

“I will not succumb to any pressure from the people who make allegations and try to mount pressure on me. There is no meaning of giving importance to the people who do not have knowledge of the Constitution or disqualification of members on the grounds of defection rules-1986,” he said.