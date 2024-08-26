Schoolgirl attacked by group of girls in Mumbai; cops resort to counselling

In a series of message on X, the police said, "Taking cognisance of a viral video of the attack on a girl in Versova, Nirbhaya squad (special cell to prevent crime against women/children) conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed all the girls visible in the video are minors and belong to the same locality. An argument over a small issue led to a fight between them." Counselling of all the girls and their parents was done by Versova police officials and the Sneha Foundation, an NGO, with the help of local child welfare committee members, they said.