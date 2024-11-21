Home
Scolded for taking mother's gold ring without permission, woman ends life in Maharashtra's Mumbra

She consumed phenyl in her house in Shibli Nagar on Wednesday and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Shil Daighar police station official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:27 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 14:27 IST
