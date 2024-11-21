Scolded for taking mother's gold ring without permission, woman ends life in Maharashtra's Mumbra

<p>Thane: A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.</p>.Suicide attack on Pakistan army outpost kills 12 soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.<p>She consumed phenyl in her house in Shibli Nagar on Wednesday and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Shil Daighar police station official said.</p>.<p>"As per kin, she was upset at being reprimanded and slapped for taking her mother's gold ring without asking the latter. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added. </p>