Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Seaweed farming boosts coastal livelihoods in Maharashtra's Raigad

Seaweed cultivation is increasingly recognised globally as part of the emerging blue economy, offering a low impact marine livelihood.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 00:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Representatives of DP World’s Shipping Solutions AMEA and the fishing community.

Representatives of DP World’s Shipping Solutions AMEA and the fishing community.

Special arrangement

DP World and local partners have established more than 250 cultivation units along the coast.

DP World and local partners have established more than 250 cultivation units along the coast.

Special arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 00:05 IST
RaigadseaweedMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us