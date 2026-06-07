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Security beefed up at CJP founder Dipke's home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dipke reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday morning, and his family members welcomed him at his residence in the MIDC Waluj area.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCockroach Janta Party

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