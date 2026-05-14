<p>Mumbai: The recovery of a live bomb in a hospital complex in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pune">Pune</a> City has triggered panic among citizens and sent the police and security forces into a tizzy.</p><p>The bomb was found near the Ushakiran Hospital complex at the Kamdhenu Estate in the Hadapsar area of Pune on Wednesday night. </p><p>The Pune police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade teams, including a sniffer dog squad, reached the spot and cordoned off the area.</p><p>“A low-grade explosive IED was found in the city; investigation is underway on a war footing. The BDDS safely moved the device to an open ground at the gliding centre and successfully defused it following standard protocols.," Pune City Police Commissioner Nitesh Kumar said on Thursday. </p>.<p>Kumar has briefed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister. </p><p>The Hadapsar police is being assisted by the Crime Branch-CID of the Pune police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra police. </p><p>The police are trying to find out the source of the explosive and who has placed it. </p><p>Kumar along with Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal are personally monitoring the investigations. </p><p>“A bomb had been planted in that hospital, which has now been defused by the police and bomb squad together. Right now, there is no danger. The entire hospital building and the surrounding area have been completely scanned,” said NCP MLA from Hadapsar Chetan Tupe.</p><p>“As of now there is no threat, and the bomb has also been defused. But the bomb was a live bomb... Police and administration are still investigating it,” he said, adding that the hospital is a busy and lot of people come in and got out. “The police will find it out,” he said. </p><p>The Pune police is examining the CCTV footage of the hospital and the adjoining areas in detail. </p><p>Ushakiran Hospital Director Dr Vilas Gaikwad said at around 7.30 pm, a bomb-like object was found in a box on the second floor washroom of the medical facility. “We immediately alerted the police,” he said.</p>