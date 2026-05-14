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Security forces in tizzy after live bomb recovered in Pune

The bomb was found near the Ushakiran Hospital complex at the Kamdhenu Estate in the Hadapsar area of Pune on Wednesday night.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsPuneMaharastraPune police

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