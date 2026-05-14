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Security forces in tizzy after live bomb recovered near hospital in Pune

Police are trying to ascertain the source of the explosive and identify the person who placed it at the hospital.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsPuneBombMaharastraPune police

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