Security forces in tizzy after live bomb recovered near hospital in Pune

<p>Mumbai: The recovery of a live improvised explosive device (IED) in Pune city triggered panic among residents and sent the police and security establishment into a tizzy on Thursday.</p><p>The bomb was found near the Ushakiran Hospital complex at Kamdhenu Estate in the Hadapsar area of Pune on Wednesday night.</p>.Shops, hotels in Mumbai must install Marathi signboards or face 'Sena-style' action: Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi .<p>Teams from the Pune police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade, and a sniffer dog squad rushed to the spot and immediately cordoned off the area.</p><p>“A low-grade explosive IED was found in the city and the investigation is underway on a war footing. The BDDS safely moved the device to an open ground at the gliding centre and successfully defused it following standard protocols,” Pune City Police Commissioner Nitesh Kumar said on Thursday.</p><p>Kumar briefed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, about the incident and the ongoing investigation.</p><p>“The object found in Pune was a kind of small bomb. An investigation is going on regarding who planted it and why. The police have some evidence,” Fadnavis said.</p><p>The Hadapsar police are being assisted by the Pune police Crime Branch-CID and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Police are trying to ascertain the source of the explosive and identify the person who placed it at the hospital.</p><p>Kumar, along with Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal, is personally monitoring the investigation. Security has also been stepped up at sensitive locations across Pune as a precautionary measure, sources said.</p><p>“A bomb had been planted in the hospital, which has now been defused jointly by the police and the bomb squad. At present, there is no danger. The entire hospital building and surrounding area have been thoroughly scanned,” said NCP MLA from Hadapsar Chetan Tupe.</p><p>“As of now, there is no threat and the bomb has been defused. But it was a live explosive device and the police and administration are still investigating the case,” he said, adding that the hospital witnesses heavy footfall throughout the day.</p>.NEET paper leak: Pune woman taken into custody, handed over to CBI.<p>The Pune police are examining CCTV footage from the hospital and adjoining areas in detail. Preliminary investigations suggest that a suspect was seen arriving at the hospital on an electric two-wheeler before the device was discovered.</p><p>Ushakiran Hospital Director Dr Vilas Gaikwad said a bomb-like object was found inside a box in a second-floor washroom of the medical facility at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. “We immediately alerted the police,” he said.</p>