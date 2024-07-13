'Security Tauba Tauba': Vicky-Tripti song inspires Mumbai Police, social media post goes viral

The release of the latest song Tauba Tauba from the upcoming Bollywood film Bad Newz is making people groove. The song, which has already become a hit on social media platforms, is making netizens hop on to the trend, including the Mumbai Police.
Sharing various posts on their official Instagram account highlighting the importance of cyber safety, the team has perfectly used the new song to lightheartedly spread the awareness among people.
The caption under the post read, "Choreograph your cyber safety diligently! Don’t make it easy to ape."
The 4 pictures shared by the police talk about negligence to cyber safety. The first post has a visualisation where a password is shown under which they wrote, "security teri Tauba Tauba", which implies not to share passwords with anyone.
The second post implies if one shares an OTP with someone, it can be a threat to their bank account. "Bank account tera Tauba Tauba", it read.
Similarly, the third pot mentions about the ignorance of blindly clicking on suspicious links. Finally, the last slide tells people that if they accept requests from unknown people, it can affect their privacy. "Privacy teri Tauba Tauba", it read.
The post received a flurry of comments, with many appreciating Mumbai Police for the creativity.
"Mumbai police on point and on trend," commented a user.
"Winner of the trend Mumbai police," wrote another.
"Well done...creative team," commented a third.
"Mumbai police never fails to impress," commented a fourth.
"We will take care thank you for this innovative information," wrote a fifth.
Bad Newz is an upcoming Bollywood film directed by Anand Tiwari which stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles and is backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner. The movie will hit the theatres on July 19.
The film directed by Anand Tiwari marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot (2018).
Published 13 July 2024, 09:07 IST