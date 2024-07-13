'Security Tauba Tauba': Vicky-Tripti song inspires Mumbai Police, social media post goes viral

The second post implies if one shares an OTP with someone, it can be a threat to their bank account. "Bank account tera Tauba Tauba", it read.

Similarly, the third pot mentions about the ignorance of blindly clicking on suspicious links. Finally, the last slide tells people that if they accept requests from unknown people, it can affect their privacy. "Privacy teri Tauba Tauba", it read.

The post received a flurry of comments, with many appreciating Mumbai Police for the creativity.

"Mumbai police on point and on trend," commented a user.

"Winner of the trend Mumbai police," wrote another.

"Well done...creative team," commented a third.

"Mumbai police never fails to impress," commented a fourth.

"We will take care thank you for this innovative information," wrote a fifth.

Bad Newz is an upcoming Bollywood film directed by Anand Tiwari which stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles and is backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner. The movie will hit the theatres on July 19.

The film directed by Anand Tiwari marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot (2018).