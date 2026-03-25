<p>Mumbai:<strong> </strong>Self-styled godman ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat — who has been arrested for multiple sexual assault cases - was living life king-size and had massively invested in properties in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>Kharat has assets worth more than Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore. </p><p>The 67-year-old, who claims to be an astrologer, numerologist, hypnotist and cosmologist, faces six FIRs, including sexual assault cases, is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). </p>.'Godman' Ashok Kharat's remand extended as SIT probe widens to possible human sacrifice angle.<p>The SIT raids at Kharat’s office, farmhouse and other locations led to recovery of Rs. 6.53 lakh cash, 2 laptops, several mobiles, a DVR, hidden cameras, and other assets.</p><p>His bank balance include deposits of a total Rs 40.87 crore in State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Vishwas Cooperative Bank and Saraswat Bank, 20 tolas gold in this wife’s name and 12 tolas in his name. </p><p>Over the years, the former Merchant Navy employee had visited United States, France, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Peru, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and several African countries in the past few years.</p><p>The SIT found details of his properties which include realty 33 acres land and a farmhouse (Mirgaon); 10 acres land (Pathardi village); 6 acres (Sinnar); 4.5 acres in own name and 5.5 acres (Shirdi and Kakadi); 800-sq.ft flat and a bungalow in Karmayogi Nagar (Nashik); plots totalling 12 gunthas (around 12,000 feet in Ojhar); 6 gunthas (Adgaon, Nashik); 11 gunthas in daughter Shrusti’s name and a plot (Sangamner and Pune); 180 sq.ft office Canada Corner (Nashik); a marriage hall in partnership with others (Shirdi), 6 acres as a joint partner with 5 others (Sinnar).</p><p>The SIT has written to the Inspector General of Stamps to trace more properties belonging to Kharat, his family and associates.</p><p>According to investigations so far, he used to charge several lakhs for consultancy and his clientele include politicians and top administrative and police officers. </p><p>The monetary transactions of Shri Shivnika Sansthan, the trust that manages the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple he founded at Mirgaon in Sinnar tehsil, too is being examined in detail.</p>