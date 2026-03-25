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Self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat has been living life king size

Kharat has assets worth more than Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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