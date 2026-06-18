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Woman raped by self-styled godman, forced to drink urine; eight held in Pune

Seven of his arrested aides include six women, police said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimerape

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