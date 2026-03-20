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Selfish interests, desire for dominance behind global conflicts: Mohan Bhagwat

While addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat asserted that lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 06:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSMohan Bhagwat

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