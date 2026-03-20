<p>RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Friday said the root causes of global conflicts are selfish interests, and desire for dominance. </p><p>While addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat asserted that lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.</p><p>He added that for 2,000 years the world has experimented with various ideas to resolve conflicts with little success.</p><p>Bhagwat pointed out religious intolerance, forced conversions and ideas of superiority and inferiority still exist. </p>.'People appear different, but all are one': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says wars happen as people fail to recognise oneness .<p>Bhagwat said that India's ancient wisdom teaches that "all are connected and one", and called for a shift from conflict to harmony and cooperation.</p><p>He further noted that even modern science is gradually moving towards this understanding.</p><p>The RSS chief noted that selfish interests and the desire for dominance were the root cause of conflicts in the world, and said lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.</p><p>Highlighting the importance of conduct, Bhagwat said dharma cannot remain confined to scriptures, but must be reflected in people's behaviour.</p><p>Discipline and adherence to moral values require sustained practice and often involve personal hardship, he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>