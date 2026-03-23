Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sena leader accuses Mahayuti ally BJP of influencing Satara Zilla Parishad poll

'Democracy was murdered' during the election process and the district's reputation was tarnished, charged Desai, who is the guardian minister of Satara.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us