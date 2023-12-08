Sena leader Danve urges Fadnavis to reveal names of those linked with Iqbal Mirchi

Nagpur: Leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on Friday said he has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to reveal the names of people who had links with late gangster and drug smuggler Iqbal Mirchi, whose properties have been seized in Mumbai.

He was responding to a query related to NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was seen on a treasury bench seat on Thursday.

Malik’s presence in the treasury benches did not go down well with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who shot off a letter to Ajit Pawar conveying his reservation about including the former minister, an accused in an ED case, in the ruling ‘Maha Yuti’ alliance.