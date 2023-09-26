Sena leader Krishna Hegde writes to Maharashtra govt seeking better facilities for TV artists, technicians

“While the top Tv stars get all facilities and payments, most of the supporting actors who play small/character roles and even technicians and ground staff don’t even have proper bathroom or changing facilities leave alone rest and in spite of all this they are paid after 90 days. Some of these technicians, actors and staff are not being paid at all,” he said.

Hegde has requested the Government to set up guidelines so that the TV artists, technicians get stress-free conditions to work.

“They provide entertainment to millions of across our country and the world every day, I am sure the Minister who is very proactive will look into this positively,” he said,

“Mumbai is the epicentre of the Indian film and television industry and Maharashtra would be the first State to implement these positive measures,” Hegde added.