Sena leader's murder: Mumbai court says allegations against accused's bodyguard 'reasonable'

Mumbai: A court has here observed that the allegations levelled against the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, whose pistol was used to kill Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, "appear to be reasonable".

Additional sessions judge Rajesh Sasne made the observation on March 5 while denying bail to Amarendra Mishra, who was arrested under the Arms Act.

Mishra was booked under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act, which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it.