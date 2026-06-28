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Homeindiamaharashtra

Sena MLA claims video showing him discussing 'commission' created using AI with dubbed voice

Addressing a news conference amid circulation of the video on social media, Kshirsagar hit out at the Opposition, particularly Congress MLC Satej Patil.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShiv SenaArtificial Intelligence

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