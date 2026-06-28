Sena MLA claims video showing him discussing 'commission' created using AI with dubbed voice

<p>Kolhapur: Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar on Sunday claimed a video clip purportedly showing him discussing the payment of 'commission' with a government contractor was doctored using AI and his voice dubbed.</p>.<p>Addressing a news conference amid circulation of the video on social media, Kshirsagar hit out at the Opposition, particularly Congress MLC Satej Patil.</p>.<p>He has submitted a complaint to the cyber police for investigating the video.</p>.<p>Kshirsagar, an MLA from the Kolhapur district, also said his team is looking into the matter and exploring legal options.</p>.<p>"The video has been made using AI, and my voice has been dubbed," Kshirsagar claimed, adding that the viral clip was part of a conspiracy to sabotage his political career.</p>.<p>He added that the video clip went viral on January 14, two days before the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation polls, noting that the Mahayuti was elected to power at the civic body for the first time. </p>