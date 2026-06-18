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Homeindiamaharashtra

Sena split 2.0?: Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip key party meet, signal rebellion

Reports suggested that all six rebel-MPs have signed a letter seeking a merger with the Shinde-led Sena and submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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