Sena split 2.0?: Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skip key party meet, signal rebellion

<p>Six of the nine <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> Lok Sabha MPs skipped its parliamentary party meeting that took place in New Delhi, as political storms brewed within its factions. </p><p>MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, along with Sanjay Raut, the party's lone Rajya Sabha MP. The absence of the remaining MPs indicated a crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.</p><p>Reports suggested that all six rebel-MPs have signed a letter seeking a merger with the Shinde-led Sena and submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT) meeting in Delhi to decide party's future, fate of dissidents.<p>The process, however, is not yet complete, as the speaker's office is understood to require the physical appearance of some of the MPs for verification and that is "expected to happen in the coming days", the reports added.</p><p>The verification of signatures is currently underway, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>The MPs who skipped the meeting are Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Aashtikar, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, and Sanjay Dina Patil.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) issued a three-line whip on Wednesday directing its MPs to attend the party meeting at 11 am on Thursday. The move was aimed at paving the way for probable disqualification proceedings against the rebel leaders.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Nine MPs: The rebels, the loyalists and the battle for survival.<p>The party has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha and at least six will have to switch sides together to escape disqualification under the anti-defection law.</p><p>Earlier, Sawant said ahead of the meeting that action will be taken against those who violate the whip after consulting the party chief (Uddhav Thackeray).</p><p>Anil Desai while leaving after the meeting, said notice will be served to absent members.</p><p>"Notice will be served (to MPs who didn't attend the meeting). They will be asked why they didn't attend the meeting despite a whip being issued in this regard," he said. </p><p>Party leader Sanjay Raut also said, "The MPs who did not attend it are found to be in violation of party whip. So, action has been initiated. They will be served showcause notice and response will be sought from them. We will look towards the cancellation of their membership." </p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that sources in Shinde's camp disputed the validity of the whip, saying it can be issued under the Tenth Schedule (Anti-Defection Law) only for House proceedings, not internal party meetings.</p><p>"The courts have repeatedly held that while a political party can issue internal directions (including for meetings) as a matter of organisational discipline, non-compliance with such a whip has no Tenth Schedule consequence unless it concerns voting in the House," a Shinde camp functionary said.</p><p><em>PTI</em> further quoted sources, saying Shinde arrived in Delhi late on Tuesday and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. He was the principal architect of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.</p>