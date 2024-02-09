Sena (UBT) leader firing: One detained; interrogation under way

Police have detained a person named Mehul in the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader firing case in Dahisar, and an interrogation is under way, news agency ANI reported.

After investigating the incident spot for about 7 hours, the police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge and CCTV footage, Mumbai police said.

'Social Activist' Mauris Noronha shot dead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former corporator, when on Facebook Live during a program at Noronha's office.

Noronha ended his own life after the shocking incident which took place in suburban Dahisar in the evening and was captured in the live video.

