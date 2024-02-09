JOIN US
Sena (UBT) leader firing: One detained; interrogation under way

'Social Activist' Mauris Noronha shot dead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former corporator, when on Facebook Live during a program at Noronha's office.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 04:01 IST

Police have detained a person named Mehul in the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader firing case in Dahisar, and an interrogation is under way, news agency ANI reported.

After investigating the incident spot for about 7 hours, the police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge and CCTV footage, Mumbai police said.

Noronha ended his own life after the shocking incident which took place in suburban Dahisar in the evening and was captured in the live video.

(With PTI inputs)

(Published 09 February 2024, 04:01 IST)
