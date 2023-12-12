Sena (UBT) leader Parab accuses minister Kesarkar of speaking false things about Bal Thackeray

Speaking to reporters in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, Parab said, "During his cross-examination in the disqualification pleas, Deepak Kesarkar said that Balasaheb Thackeray did not allow any election process in the party and did not respect democracy. People who followed Balasaheb's ideology are using such language and saying that no election process was held (in the party) from 1999 till today." Before saying all this, Kesarkar should have studied and collected information. He should have known how Balasaheb was and how he worked, he said.