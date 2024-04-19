Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes 'dancer' jibe at BJP Amravati Lok Sabha candidate Rana

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP made the controversial comments while addressing a campaign rally in Amaravati in support of Congress candidate Balwant Wankhede, who is pitted against Rana.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is an ally of the Congress. Raut, a vocal critic of the BJP, asked voters to defeat Rana.

"She tried to enter 'Matoshri' (residence of Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai) by force (during an agitation in 2022). She challenged us and use foul language for Hindu religion. It is the primary duty and moral obligation of Shiv Sena supporters to defeat her in the election," said Raut.

Amravati in the Vidarbha region will vote in the second phase on April 26. Reacting sharply to Raut's comments, Manisha Kayande, a member of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said, "Like Congress leader Randeep Surjewala who used insulting words against BJP MP Hema Malini, Sanjay Raut should also be reprimanded by the Election Commission (EC)."