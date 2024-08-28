Sena (UBT), Rane supporters clash as Aaditya Thackeray reaches site of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse. During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.