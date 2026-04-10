Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Senior citizen from Maharashtra's Thane loses Rs 28 lakh in digital arrest fraud

The accused persons threatened to “arrest” the senior citizen and coerced him into transferring money for “verification and investigation purposes”, the official said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanescamcybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us