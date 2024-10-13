Senior Congress leader from Jharkhand demands high-level probe into Baba Siddique's murder

<p>Jamshedpur: Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, asserting that the incident raises questions over the law and order state in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The former Maharashtra minister was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. A Congressman since his student days, Siddique quit the grand old party to join Ajit Pawar's NCP in February this year.</p>.<p>“A few days back, when I met him at a programme in Mangalore, he did not mention anything threatening to his life… A high-level enquiry should be ordered to unearth the truth,” said Kumar, an AICC executive committee member.</p>.Baba Siddique murder case: All you need to know about the shooting, suspects, state of the investigation, politician reactions.<p>Siddique was a cordial and popular leader, who used to remain in the midst of masses, he said.</p>.<p>“His murder raises questions over the prevailing law and order of the state… Leave alone the comman man, even former ministers are not safe in Maharashtra,” the AICC in-charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.</p>.<p>Assembly polls are due in Maharashtra soon, but “a sense of insecurity and terror is prevailing there” following the killing of Siddique, Kumar said in a statement.</p>.<p>The Congress leader also hinted at a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the elections.</p>