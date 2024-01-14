Senior leader Milind Deora quits Congress; set to join Shinde's Sena

Since the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT has claimed the seat of Mumbai South, it has disturbed the Deora who had been represented the seat for several years.

While Milind Deora is a two time MP from Mumbai South, his father had represented the seat four times while the senior Deora had been a member of Rajya Sabha for three terms.

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has offered him to join the party.