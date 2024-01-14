Senior leader Milind Deora quits Congress; set to join Shinde's Sena

In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former MP Milind Deora - who is close to the Gandhi family - resigned from the grand old party.
Milind Deora is set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena later today, ANI reported.
Milind Deora (47) is son of late Congress leader Murli Deora, who was considered close to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
Milind Deora’s exit was on expected lines.
In a social media post, Milind Deora said , “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleague and workers for their unwavering support over the years.”
Since the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT has claimed the seat of Mumbai South, it has disturbed the Deora who had been represented the seat for several years.
While Milind Deora is a two time MP from Mumbai South, his father had represented the seat four times while the senior Deora had been a member of Rajya Sabha for three terms.
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has offered him to join the party.
Reacting to Milind's exit, Congreas General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X without refering to the young leader, "I recall my long years of association with MURLI Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congressman who ALWAYS stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin. Tathastu!"
The resignation was announced on a day Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was to launch his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
In the party reshuffle, Milind Deora was made the Joint Treasurer of AICC.