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Senior Maharashtra govt official suspended for alleged links with 'godman' Ashok Kharat

Kharat was arrested in March after a woman accused him of rape, with subsequent probe revealing allegedly financial irregularities involving 'benami' bank accounts as well as dubious land dealings.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 00:06 IST
IndiaMaharashtraCrime

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