Senior Maharashtra govt official suspended for alleged links with 'godman' Ashok Kharat

<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Deputy Collector Abhijit Bhande-Patil for his alleged links with self-styled godman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/godman-kharat-held-in-8th-sexual-exploitation-case-court-denies-police-remand-sends-him-to-jail-3986325">Ashok Kharat</a>, in the first such crackdown on officials after the case rocked the state earlier this year.</p><p>Kharat was arrested in March this year after a woman accused him of rape, with subsequent probe revealing allegedly financial irregularities involving 'benami' bank accounts as well as dubious land dealings.</p><p>State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said preliminary probe suggests Bhande-Patil has links with Kharat.</p>.Former Woman Commission head grilled by SIT over alleged links to 'godman' Ashok Kharat.<p>"So he, prima facie, appears to be guilty. I have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil. Till the probe is over, we have decided to suspend Bhande-Patil," Bawankule said.</p><p>In March, the Maharashtra government repatriated Bhande-Patil to his parent department. He was currently posted as deputy collector in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority in Mumbai.</p>