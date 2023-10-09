Senior ministers of several countries to attend the shipping summit in Mumbai

Discussions are planned on regional cooperation in BIMSTEC countries, Chabahar and INSTC (International North–South Transport Corridor), Africa, Indo Pacific, Europe and the newly launched IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor).

Ahead of the summit, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (PSW) Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for PSW Shripad Y. Naik briefed the media in Mumbai on Monday.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “One Earth One Family One Future”, each session of GMIS-2023 has been designed to deliberate upon pressing global maritime issues,” Sonowal said.

"GMIS 2023 is aligned with Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and captures a wide range of opportunities for Public Private Partnerships, with investment opportunities of Rs.10 lakh crore already identified across the sector with potential to generate more than 15 lakh job opportunities,” Sonowal added.

It is to be noted that the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is going to be much bigger and more inclusive than the previous two summits organized in 2016 and 2021 in terms of scale and participation.